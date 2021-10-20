Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

