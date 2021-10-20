Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

