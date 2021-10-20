Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.24 Million in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schneider National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schneider National by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schneider National by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.