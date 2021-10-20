Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 8,330 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

