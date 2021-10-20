Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 232,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $626.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

