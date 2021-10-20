Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,619 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of TimkenSteel worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $590.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.