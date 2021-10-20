Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,860 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 386,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 71.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 845,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,458,000 after acquiring an additional 352,258 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

