Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,575 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.66 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

