Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of World Acceptance worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 65.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average is $168.54. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,853 shares of company stock worth $4,277,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

