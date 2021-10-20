Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 241,903 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,903 shares during the period. The E.W. Scripps accounts for approximately 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of The E.W. Scripps worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

SSP traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,215. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

