Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 260,423 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.54% of Kimball Electronics worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $78,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,147.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $514,150 in the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. 818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

