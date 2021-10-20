Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,893 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 9.29% of StoneCastle Financial worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANX stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Guy M. Arnold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $325,028. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

