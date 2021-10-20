Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.91% of Invacare worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Invacare stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

IVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

