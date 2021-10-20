Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.91% of Invacare worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 320,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 74,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invacare stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 8,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,283. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $165.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

