Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of Luna Innovations worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LUNA stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,012. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $296.05 million, a P/E ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

