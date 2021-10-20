Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 241,903 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,903 shares during the quarter. The E.W. Scripps makes up about 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of The E.W. Scripps worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,825,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after buying an additional 1,456,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 313,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,215. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.09. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

