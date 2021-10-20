Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 309,352 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,352 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group accounts for 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of Alta Equipment Group worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,642 shares of company stock valued at $315,439. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,894. The company has a market cap of $448.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

