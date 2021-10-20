Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

