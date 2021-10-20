Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $11.64 Million Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 7.94% of DLH worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 253,282 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DLH by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DLH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $177.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $61.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. On average, analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

