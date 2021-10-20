Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of HealthStream worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 48,509 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. 1,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,720. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $884.14 million, a PE ratio of 107.73, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

