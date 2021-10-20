Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $16.96 Million Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the quarter. Transcat comprises 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.02% of Transcat worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 26.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $528.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

