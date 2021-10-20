Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats comprises about 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Malibu Boats worth $16,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.41. 2,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,872. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

