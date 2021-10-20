Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,750 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of HealthStream worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HealthStream by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,720. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $884.14 million, a P/E ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

