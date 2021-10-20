Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 918,090 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,090 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 7.73% of Aspen Group worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.