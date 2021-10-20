Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 126.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.13% of Luna Innovations worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.05 million, a P/E ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

