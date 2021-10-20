Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,151 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Atlas worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 75.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atlas by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atlas by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

