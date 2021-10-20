Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,555 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,555 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.11% of Harvard Bioscience worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 104.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 43.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.23 million, a PE ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.