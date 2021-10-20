Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,094 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.52.

Target stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.39. 62,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.83. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

