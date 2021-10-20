Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,094 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.39. 62,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

