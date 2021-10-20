Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 97,369 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,369 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.28% of Capital Southwest worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 57.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

CSWC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.