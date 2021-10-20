PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,295 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 760.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 202.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

