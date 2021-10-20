Pyrk (PYRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $45,432.22

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $45,432.22 and approximately $930.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000101 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

