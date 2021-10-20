Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
PZN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 38,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,544. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $773.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.30.
Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter.
About Pzena Investment Management
Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
