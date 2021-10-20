Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

