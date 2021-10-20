Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subaru in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

