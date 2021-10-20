Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDEV. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 6.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.