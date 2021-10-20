Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NOA stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

