Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Issued By KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.