Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alkermes plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 135.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

