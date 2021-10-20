Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.