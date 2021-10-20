Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Engagesmart Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Engagesmart in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

