Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

