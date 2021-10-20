Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Increased by SVB Leerink

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AC Immune in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.79.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.