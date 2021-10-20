Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

