Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.67). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

