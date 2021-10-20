Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reduced by SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after buying an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 1,427,191 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 1,089,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after buying an additional 987,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

