Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Decreased by KeyCorp

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after buying an additional 2,338,915 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

