Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the social networking company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $339.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $339.99. The stock has a market cap of $958.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock worth $829,047,848. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

