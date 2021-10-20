Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

