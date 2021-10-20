Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lowered by Analyst

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $56,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

